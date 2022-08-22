Train vs. pedestrian accident reported early Saturday morning

MUSCATINE – A Muscatine man is reported dead after a pedestrian being hit by a train was reported early Saturday at Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue.

According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, Josh Carpenter, 41, of Muscatine has been reported deceased. At about 12:38 a.m. Saturday, Muscatine Police Officers and the Muscatine Fire Department responded to reports of the subject who was hit by the train.

The Muscatine Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident and is not releasing any further information. People with information on the incident are asked to call Det. Casey Jensen at (563) 263-9922.