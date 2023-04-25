WAPELLO — A training session for handling train derailments and similar disasters may soon be scheduled by Louisa County and neighboring area emergency responders.

The potential training was mentioned as a key need during a Louisa Emergency Preparedness Committee meeting Thursday at the Louisa County Fairgrounds Youth Center in Columbus Junction.

Louisa Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Coordinator Brian Hall pointed to the recent federal approval of the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads as a catalyst for moving forward on the training.

“The merger happened, and it will go from four to six trains per day to 16 to 18 trains per day; and that’s a lot of train traffic,” he said.

Since the increase in the number of trains will mean an increase in the potential for more train derailments and other incidents, Hall said, the area emergency responders need to be ready.

Although he acknowledged the local departments already had their own training goals and objectives, Hall encouraged them to consider using the services provided by the railroads to expand those training opportunities.

Tony Houdyshell, HAZMAT and emergency response officer for Canadian Pacific agreed, assuring the 20 emergency, law enforcement and private citizens who attended the meeting that both training and equipment was available through the railroad.

“We’ve bought tens of millions of dollars of equipment and supplies,” Houdyshell told the group, explaining the material has been stored in regional locations that allow them to be quickly deployed during an emergency.

He also reported the railroad has agreements with specialized contractors to also quickly respond, often within a 36-hour window.

While the equipment and supplies are stockpiled in regional locations and available for emergency use, Houdyshell said, they also are used during training activities the railroad provides. The training includes derailments, victim extractions and many of the myriad potential activities related to the handling of hazardous material that is transported by rail.

With the wide range of potential disasters, Houdyshell said, the railroad has developed two preliminary teaching modules to provide basic instruction on rail emergencies.

“It all starts with basic training, Railroad 101,” he said.

Once that training is complete, Railroad 201 is provided and eventually more specific derailment responses. Houdyshell said the railroad even would send local firefighters out of state to learn firefighting methods for specific hazardous material.

“This is all free — our expense,” he assured the group.

The first step in the process is determining what training is needed, possibly through a tabletop exercise involving all the local responders.

“I want you to make that decision,” he told the group.

Eventually, the group agreed the basic training would be the proper starting point and Wapello Fire and Rescue Chief Damon Moore said an upcoming mutual-aid meeting could provide a good opportunity to set a training date.