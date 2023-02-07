During the cold snap last week, the Muscatine County Rescue Squad took the opportunity to get some training in along the Mississippi riverfront for emergencies involving ice rescues.
editor's pick top story
Training for the worst
Related to this story
Muscatine Fire Department saw a steady increase in the number of calls for service in 2022, receiving a total of 5,909 calls, which was approx…
The Muscatine Fire Department spent last week re-focusing efforts on one of their main goals in the community.