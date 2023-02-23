The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed for a floor rebuilding project beginning at 2 p.m. March 1. The station will reopen at 7 a.m. March 6.
editor's pick top story
Transfer station to close for project
Related to this story
Most Popular
What happened to Trevor Wixom? 21-year-old Muscatine man last seen Oct. 19; police say he doesn't fit 'missing' criteria
It has been months since Trevor Wixom went missing from Muscatine. In that time his father, Dwayne Wixom, said that he has heard many rumors f…
The Iowa State Patrol has released an updated minimal crash report regarding an accident Sunday afternoon at F70 and Highway 38 in which three…
WAPELLO — After being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in a Louisa County court for the death of Megan Reid, Derrick Maynard, 37, of Fai…
Further attempts by the defense to have a summary judgement declared in a lawsuit filed against the city of Muscatine and several former counc…
The Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s office released the names of three people who were killed in an accident at F70 and Highway 38 in rura…