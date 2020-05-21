Trinity Muscatine Foundation awards Chamber Dollars to Trinity Muscatine Team Members

As for the future, while the Board has no specific plans in place, Beckey said that they are still keeping an eye on the situation and are ready to do what they can to help. “I think the Board is ready to help them in whatever ways they may need,” he said, “and the pandemic may present a whole different need than Chamber Dollars.”

Currently, while Muscatine County’s COVID-19 case numbers are high, Beckey reported that the Muscatine community’s medical staff as well as the equipment they use have been able to sustain the need so far. “Truly, I think Muscatine has been somewhat fortunate in that regard, but we don’t know if that’s going to work throughout this event, so we’ll see what presents itself as a need.”

For now though, Beckey, along with the Trinity Muscatine Foundation Board of Directors and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hope that the UnityPoint team enjoys and appreciates their gift.

“I think that the board and the community certainly wants to express the fact that our medical team members are our key to getting through this with the least amount of harm to our people. We appreciate the risks they take every day, and the fact that they’re there for us,” he said.

