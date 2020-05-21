Trinity Muscatine Foundation awards Chamber Dollars to Trinity Muscatine Team Members

MUSCATINE - This week, the team members at UnityPoint – Trinity Muscatine received a special surprise gift as thanks for all the hard work they’ve done the last few months during the recent pandemic.
“It was important that we showed how much we appreciated them,” said Chairman John Beckey, “The folks on our board were looking for a way to do that, to acknowledge their commitment and perseverance through difficult times.”
As such, the Trinity Muscatine Foundation Board of Directors decided after careful consideration to award the Muscatine-based health care team with $39,000 in Chamber Dollars, with this currency being seen as something of “universal value” to all of the team members.
These Chamber Dollars will be issued to each of the team members in the form of a check that can then be used at any local merchant that accepts them. “Part of the purpose behind this was that the dollars would go to these folks, but also go to local businesses to boost their sales,” Beckey said, “It creates multiple winners.”
Beckey also wanted to emphasize that every member of the UnityPoint team would receive Chamber Dollars, and everyone would get an equal amount. “It’s not just emergency room or ICU workers,” he said, “Whether you clean a room or you welcome a guest or you administrate an area, it’s all of equal value to us.”
As for the future, while the Board has no specific plans in place, Beckey said that they are still keeping an eye on the situation and are ready to do what they can to help. “I think the Board is ready to help them in whatever ways they may need,” he said, “and the pandemic may present a whole different need than Chamber Dollars.”
Currently, while Muscatine County’s COVID-19 case numbers are high, Beckey reported that the Muscatine community’s medical staff as well as the equipment they use have been able to sustain the need so far. “Truly, I think Muscatine has been somewhat fortunate in that regard, but we don’t know if that’s going to work throughout this event, so we’ll see what presents itself as a need.”
For now though, Beckey, along with the Trinity Muscatine Foundation Board of Directors and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hope that the UnityPoint team enjoys and appreciates their gift.
“I think that the board and the community certainly wants to express the fact that our medical team members are our key to getting through this with the least amount of harm to our people. We appreciate the risks they take every day, and the fact that they’re there for us,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.