Trinity Muscatine Friends hold 68th annual meeting

Trinity Muscatine Friends held their 68th Annual Meeting on September 21, 2022, at the Geneva Golf and Country Club. Sixty members and guests attended to review the past year’s accomplishments, elect officers, directors, and present awards. President Pam Heidbreder introduced Dan Stein, Chairman Trinity Board of Directors, Thresa Fix, Foundation and Volunteer Coordinator, and Charla Schafer, Vice Chair Muscatine Board of Directors. Dan Stein spoke on the $6,000,000 expansion project currently underway, and the strategic planning that involves hiring a core base of younger doctors to replace retiring physicians. Thresa Fix thanked Trinity Muscatine Friends for their continued support and encouragement for the hospital, clinics and the community. She announced the reinstatement of the Information Desk volunteers and a new opportunity for volunteering as a greeter at the Northport Clinic. The hospital is especially grateful to the Friends for their $50,000 donation to the clinic expansion project. Charla Schafer said the Unity Point Health Clinic focuses on physician driven, patient-centered care to achieve their vision of delivering the best outcome for every patient, every time. Trinity Muscatine Hospital has been recognized as a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital and a Leap Frog A rated hospital, which is the highest grade in hospital safety.

President Heidbreder continued with the meeting. Previous annual meeting minutes were approved. Susan Krieger, Nominating Chair, presented the slate of names for 2022/2023 officers, directors and nominating committee members. They were as follows: Board of Directors, Pat Herwig, Wendi Ingram, Kay Lane, Vicki Lawhead, Jane Thompson, Nancy Tietje and Dawn Youngbauer. Officers presented were: Pam Heidbreder, President, and Katy Lee, Secretary. Executive Board nominees were: Gina Schmitt, Window Box Treasurer, Cindy Hank, HEF Treasurer, Susan Eversmeyer, Project Planning, Kris Weis, Window Box Manager, and Susan Krieger, Nominating Chair. Nominating Committee Non-board members were Cindy Taylor and Diane Olson. Motion carried for all nominations. Nancy Tietje, Volunteer Hours Tabulation Chair, announced that for the Window Box alone, 3,361 hours were recorded in addition to other service hours. Milestone awards went to Pam Brown, Verna Craig and Sylvia Trumbull. Pam Heidbreder presented the Golden Friend Award, our highest recognition, to Holly Oppelt.

The program presented was given by Betty Collins from the Musser Public Library. Betty graciously and enthusiastically stepped in with only one day’s notice to talk about what’s going on at the library. Pam Heidbreder then thanked Annual Meeting Chairs Diane Wagner and Holly Oppelt and Diane Farrar for the enjoyable music she provides. If you would like to become a member of Trinity Muscatine Friends, please contact Thresa Fix, 563-264-9201, for information on how to become a member /volunteer. We need YOU!! The Annual Meeting is open to the public. Please think about joining us next year. We’d love to have you.