Trustees learn about planning study

MUSCATINE – Due to a decrease in power generation from neighboring resources, Muscatine Power and Water local generation requirements have more than doubled since 2021, general manager Gage Huston reported during the monthly meeting of the Board of Water, Electric and Communications Trustees.

Huston was providing an overview of results from a recent transmission planning study. The study weighs current and future grid infrastructure, power demand (load) and generating resources against anticipated load growth. The goal is to determine local generation output to maintain regional system integrity. The study results directly affect the utility’s current update of its power supply study. There is a need for more local, dispatchable generation to compensate for regional generation outages.

“Identifying vulnerability in contingency scenarios is why transmission studies are conducted,” Huston said. “The most recent study uncovered scenarios in which MPW must have certain levels of local, dispatchable generation to compensate for regional generation outages or requirements.”

Huston said the staff and industry experts are working through the details and once a power update study is complete he would have more details.

In May, the trustees approved a reactivation and restructuring of the electric utility’s Energy Adjustment Clause (EAC) EACs are designed to provide stability to utilities and benefits to customers when fuel and net purchased power costs differ from levels that electronic rates are set by. The costs, especially purchased power costs, can be volatile.

‘We have seen very high average prices and volatility in wholesale power markets, which is why we reactivated the EAC,” said Mark Roberts, director of finance and administrative services.

MPW further refined the parameters of the EAC based on continued evaluation of the future energy market and in response to the volatility of energy market prices. The lower threshold was reduced. The EAC approach is the same, in that there will be no EAC applied when net costs fall within a predefined range. Costs below the adjusted lower threshold will result in a credit to the customers, which costs above the higher threshold will result in a charge.

“Developing thresholds provides protection for MPW’s customers,” Roberts said. “When MPWs net energy costs are favorable, customers will see a credit.”

The utility has not been immune to supply chain bottlenecks or increases in material costs. Three projects went before the Trustees to approve revised budgets that reflect increased costs for materials required to complete utility work.

Huston also provided a summary of the annual MPW customer appreciation day that was held June 18. The event attracted about 600 people to learn about utility service delivery through interactive displays, equipment demonstrations and hands-on activities. Attendees reportedly had many positive comments, with many expressing the displays were educational and informative in a way that created a better understanding of the value MPW provides to the community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0