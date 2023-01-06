 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested for vehicle theft

080121-qc-nws-cartheft.JPG

A Lock It Up anti-car theft billboard on 3rd Street in Davenport, July 28, 2021.

ATALISSA — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and attempting to use it to free another vehicle that was allegedly stolen from Davenport, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Keegan Leonard Lee Gravert, 26, of Coralville, and Crystal Marie Patterson, 22, of West Liberty were arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail.

Gravert was charged with two counts of first degree theft, interference with official acts, prescription drug violation, possession of burglar tools and driving while barred. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Scott County. Patterson was charged with two counts of first degree theft; interference with official acts, prescription drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar tools and escape.

At about 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Atalissa because of a complaint of a vehicle theft. While investigating, deputies located the stolen vehicle a short distance away. It was occupied by Gravert and Patterson and attempting to pull a second vehicle from a residential yard. A rope reportedly connected the two vehicles. The report said Gravert attempted to flee the scene in the stolen vehicle but crashed into a building, then fled on foot. Patterson was taken into custody.

During the investigation, it was determined the other vehicle, a 2021 Toyota Corolla, had been stolen in Davenport in late 2022. The stolen vehicles were linked to both subjects.

String of car thefts reported

The criminal complaint reports the subjects were found in possession of a black bag that contained a box with insulin hypodermic needles, both used an unused. The report said Patterson had told deputies that she had recently taken methamphetamine and used needles. The bag also included five bottles of prescription drugs.

An initial appearance has been set for Keegan on Jan. 13 in the Muscatine County Courthouse, and a $15,000 cash-only bond has been set. A preliminary hearing for Patterson is scheduled for Jan. 13 in the Muscatine County Courthouse, and a $10,000 cash-only bond has been set.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, West Liberty Police, Wilton Police and Atalissa EMS.

