Two arrested in Bettendorf Tuesday

DAVENPORT — Two Muscatine residents were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 after a police K9 alerted on both of their vehicles during the serving of a search warrant.

According to court records, Hannah Sue Lorraine Millett, 29, and Tanner Haines Esmoil, 25, were arrested at 815 E. 13th St. in Davenport as Davenport Police Department detectives were executing a search warrant on the residence. Millett is charged with failure to affix a drug tax stamp, conspiracy to commit and nonforcible felony, and controlled substance violation. Esmoil is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony.

The charge report says Millett began advising the detectives on the scene that her family owned the complex the search warrant was taking place at. Millett had previously been seen prior driving a black Chevrolet Impala and leaving the residence just prior to detectives executing the warrant, and she was detained. The vehicle had been parked to the north of the residence. A K9 handler on the scene had the K9 perform a free air sniff around the vehicle. The K9 alerted. A search was conducted and officers located about nine grams of meth; about 27.65 grams of meth in a different location inside the vehicle that was prepackaged for sale; and $389 cash. The larger bag reportedly did not have a tax stamp affixed.

Esmoil was reportedly located driving a black Porsche Cayenne. Behind the passenger seat officers located a loaded Beretta handgun in the floorboard area with the muzzle facing outward toward the rear passenger door making it accessible. Esmoil had a prior conviction in Scott County for conspiracy to commit and nonviolent forcible felony with court tracking. Officers also located $5,000 cash.

The records said that Esmoil’s phone contained text messages between him and Millett indicating they were conspiring to sell meth.

Both have preliminary hearings set for Jan. 20 and remain in the Scott County Jail. Millett has a $35,000 bond and Esmoil has a $10,000 bond.

