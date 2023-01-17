Two fires reported in Muscatine Monday

MUSCATINE — In a 20-minute span Monday evening, the Muscatine Fire Department was called to extinguish two fires, one at Addington Place and a vehicle fire in the 2100 block of Hershey Avenue. No injuries were reported.

According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, at about 6:30 p.m. the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call for a possible fire in the electrical room at Addington Place, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, a nursing facility in Muscatine.

The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County Emergency Management responded to the initial call. The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by fire crews from the Fruitland Fire Department. About 20 firefighters responded.

On arrival at Addington Place, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting to fill up the hallway. The fire sprinkler system activated when fire crews entered the room and the fire was extinguished. The resident was checked for injuries, and the firefighters on scene ensure the fire was completely out. All residents were accounted for. The sprinkler system for that hallway of the facility was shut down until the sprinkler company could respond. A recovery company also responded to mitigate water damage.

The fire was contained to a heating unit and the area directly above it, and damage was limited to that one residential unit. The on-scene investigation is complete and the final cause has yet to be determined, but the fire appears accidental. The initial fire loss estimate is $10,000. The resident in that room was moved to another room in the facility.

“All of our first responders did a great job,” Battalion Chief Ted Hillard said. “I just cannot say enough about them along with the great support we received from the Fruitland firefighters, especially since we had to break off some of our crew to answer other calls.”

About 20 minutes after firefighters arrived at Addington Place, the Muscatine Fire Station Two engine and firefighters were called away from that scene to respond to a vehicle fire in the 2100 block of Hershey Avenue. Asst. Chief Mike Hartman said because the sprinkler system had worked to knock down the fire, firefighters were able to release the engine and fire crew to respond. The engine was en route to the report less than a minute after it came in.

Hartman said on arrival, firefighters found a 2004 Dodge Dakota with a fire in the engine compartment. A hydraulic tool was used to open the compartment and the fire was extinguished. The fire was extinguished. It had been limited to the engine compartment and had not moved to the passenger compartment. Damage is estimated at $2,000.