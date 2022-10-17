 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in rollover accident

Iowa State Patrol
FILE PHOTO

MUSCATINE — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a vehicle they were riding in rolled over into a ditch.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 3:43 p.m. Saturday, a 2010 Honda FHX driven by Juan Carols Sanchez, 42, of Muscatine, was traveling northbound on North Mulberry Street from 155th Street. The vehicle reportedly lost control on the gravel, entered the east ditch and rolled. Officers believe alcohol played a contributing factor in the accident, although the incident remains under investigation.

Sanchez was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City by Medforce. Passenger Melissa Diane Gordy, 32, of Muscatine was transported by Aircare to the University Hospital. The vehicle was towed by Midtown Towing.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Muscatine Ambulance, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Wilton Fire and Ambulance, Medforce and Aircare.

