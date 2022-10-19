Two Letts residents charged with armed robbery

LETTS – Two Letts residents have been charged with multiple felony charges stemming from an incident Sunday where they allegedly robbed a subject at gunpoint while he was at their house.

According to a press release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s office. Macey Todd, 18, and Ryan Staats, 20, both of Letts, are charged with first degree armed robbery, a Class B felony; extortion, a Class D felony; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class D felony; drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony; and assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Both are currently in the Louisa County Jail on $50,000 cash only bonds.

The release said that on Sunday at about 12:37 a.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to speak with a person who stated they had been robbed at gunpoint while at a residence in Letts. The subject stated he had been there to obtain a THC vape pen and cartridges from a female subject after the subject had reported on her Snapchat site she had THC vapes and marijuana wax for sale. He reported while there, the female turned the channel of the TV and a male subject entered the room with an AR-15 style rifle and struck the victim with the muzzle of the rifle causing a scrape and bruising. The subject further robbed the victim of personal items which included money, credit cards, identification, and personal clothing items. It was further reported the female brandished a knife and attempted deleting information off the victim’s phone. The victim was allegedly extorted at that time to provide further funds weekly or family members would be killed. The case was immediately investigated by the sheriff’s office.

At 9:18 a.m. Monday, the department conducted a search warrant at the residence. During the search, stolen items from the victim were located, along with the rifle, THC cartridges, about 83 grams of THC wax, marijuana and further items related to the sale of narcotics. A notebook containing entries about robbing people was also located. During the execution of the warrant, Todd was taken into custody. Staats was taken into custody at another location.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Louisa County Ambulance during the execution of the search warrant and the Louisa County Attorney’s Office during the investigation.

A hearing for the review of pretrial release conditions and a pretrial hearing are scheduled for Oct. 28.