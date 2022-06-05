Two Louisa County projects move ahead

WAPELLO — Two projects involving the Louisa County Secondary Roads Department were the primary focus of action during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

The board approved a $69,845 contract with SulzCo, Muscatine, for a culvert project on Louisa County X61. County Engineer Adam Shutt had initially reported on the bidding for the project during the board’s May 17 meeting.

Five contractors had been contacted about the project, but only SulzCo submitted a bid, Shutt reported at that meeting.

The company’s bid of $80,503 was higher than the initial engineering estimate of $65,000, with the higher project bid apparently because of pipe, concrete and other costs all showing increases.

Shutt had also said at the May 17 meeting he planned to negotiate a reduction in the company’s portion of the project and use county staff to complete some of the work.

He confirmed taking that action during Tuesday’s meeting, adding that was the reason for a contract price lower than the original bid.

The project could begin around the end of July, Shutt said.

The supervisors also approved a resolution authorizing Shutt to sign a contract for a planned trail development project on 145th Street/Springer Avenue and County Road X17 between Columbus Junction and Columbus City.

This $259,258 project has been in development for several years. However, Shutt said a wrinkle, which he only recently learned about, was added several years ago to a grant program that will provide around $133,000 in support.

The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) is now a pass-through grant, meaning the cost must first be paid before a reimbursement can be made.

Shutt said that would mean the secondary roads’ budget would need to be amended to cover the additional spending. In addition to the grant funding, Columbus Junction has earmarked $100,000 from its Roundy Fund, and Louisa County is paying for around $17,000 in curve improvements on County Road X17. Columbus Junction is spearheading an effort to obtain funding from other local sponsors for the remaining costs.

In other action during the supervisors meeting, the board approved a fireworks permit for the Grandview Community Club and received the monthly department update from mental health/disabilities (MHD) director Bobbie Wulf.

In her update, Wulf reported on legislation, including the failure of a proposal to increase the allowable balance in the local county fund used for mental health expenses from 5% to 10%. Wulf indicated that could put Iowa’s regional mental/brain health consortiums, including the local Southeast Iowa LINK (SEIL), under financial pressure.

Wulf and several other SEIL representatives, brain health providers and others also participated in a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Relaunch Meeting following the supervisors meeting.

Lee County MHD Director and SEIL CEO Ryanne Wood began the meeting using a Power Point presentation to explain the core services available through SEIL. Among those services are a 24-hour crisis line, crisis assessment, crisis stabilization residential services and access centers in Ottumwa and Iowa City that provide several services.

Meanwhile, a mobile crisis response service and crisis stabilization community based services are still needed, Wood explained.

Henry County MHD Director Sarah Berndt then explained CITs and their potential for de-escalating crisis situations. Although Louisa County formerly had a CIT, COVID caused the group to shut down, and currently only Des Moines and Washington counties have active CITs.

Berndt said the goal would be to eventually get CITs in all eight SEIL counties.

