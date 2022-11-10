Two major projects underway

WAPELLO — Two major projects at the Louisa County Courthouse, a concrete repair and restoration effort and additional window replacement, have been mostly completed, supervisor chair Brad Quigley reported to the rest of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

According to previous discussions, the concrete work had included replacement of sidewalk around several sides of the building and driveway and parking renovations. Crews also installed a new parking surface at the county annex and installed new sidewalks.

The courthouse window replacement was the second phase of a project that started last year with replacement of the first-floor windows. The latest phase replaced the second- and third-floor windows. Shades are also expected to be installed.

Work on the courthouse will also continue next spring, following approval of a $127,035 contract with TnT Contracting, Winterset, for repointing work on the building’s exterior brick.

During County Engineer Adam Shutt’s report, the board also learned concrete work at the county’s secondary roads department maintenance office in Wapello was nearly complete.

Shutt, who was attending a seminar in Fairfield and telephoned in his report, indicated the paving of the area between the administration building and the maintenance shop needed crack and joint sealing, backfilling and other minor work completed.

The paving is also part of a phased project that Shutt previously reported would be done as funding and other issues allowed.

In the rest of his report, Shutt reminded the board of a Nov. 15 bid letting to replace a bridge on County Road W66 north of Cotter. Bidding on the Grandview Bypass project will be held the following week, Nov. 22, he also told the board.

The board also received regular department updates from veterans affairs director Adam Caudle and public health service administrator Roxanne Smith.

Smith said her department was continuing to provide walk-in flu and COVID shots, although appointments were needed for the COVID vaccinations. Responding to a question from Supervisor Randy Griffin, Smith said she was aware that avian influenza (bird flu) had been found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County.

“Everybody that needs to be involved in that is notified and has done their role. We’re working the public health side of things,” Smith said, reminding the board where the focus of her department would be.

“I deal with humans,” she laughed, assuring the board the investigation into the bird flu case was on track.

In his report to the board, Caudle said his workload remained steady, with 77 contacts since his last meeting with the board.

Operation Green Light started Nov. 7 and would run through Nov. 14. The Wapello High School will also acknowledge veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, while a Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the county courthouse at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Caudle also reminded the supervisors that his office was now handling the scheduling for the DAV van. Louisa County veterans needing a ride to the Iowa City VA Medical Center should call 319-527-6513.