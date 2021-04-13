Two more Muscatine vaccine clinics this week

MUSCATINE -- The Community Healthcare Incorporated (CHC) will host two vaccine clinics in Muscatine on Thursday, April 15, at the Salvation Army of Muscatine County, and Friday, April 16, at the UnityPoint Health-Muscatine campus.

Originally, these clinics were going to be distributing the one-shot dose of Johnson & Johnson rather than the first of a two-shot dose of Moderna. However, due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent recommendation to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Muscatine clinics will switch to using doses of Moderna.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it would stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now. The CDC is reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S.

All residents wanting to take part in either of these CHC clinics must sign up online before the date of the clinic, as there are limited spots available. The sign-up links can be found at the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Facebook page. The access code for both clinics is "CHC."