Two more Muscatine vaccine clinics this week

MUSCATINE -- The Community Healthcare Incorporated (CHC) will host two vaccine clinics in Muscatine on Thursday, April 15, at the Salvation Army of Muscatine County, and Friday, April 16, at the UnityPoint Health-Muscatine campus.
Originally, these clinics were going to be distributing the one-shot dose of Johnson & Johnson rather than the first of a two-shot dose of Moderna. However, due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent recommendation to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Muscatine clinics will switch to using doses of Moderna.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it would stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now. The CDC is reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S.
All residents wanting to take part in either of these CHC clinics must sign up online before the date of the clinic, as there are limited spots available. The sign-up links can be found at the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Facebook page. The access code for both clinics is "CHC."
Both of these clinics are open to all Muscatine County and surrounding county residents who are 18 years and older, and those who had signed up for the clinic before its switch to Moderna will still have their appointment and do not need to sign up again.
Iowa was to receive just 1,800 doses of J&J vaccine this week, public health officials said. The state is still expecting to get more than 43,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 31,800 doses of Moderna.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in a statement that halting use of J&J vaccine will not have a significant impact on the overall vaccination plan.
Iowa posted an additional 565 confirmed virus cases Tuesday and no additional deaths.
The state has posted 3,666 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the last seven days, according to CDC data. The data shows that 29% of the new cases are among people from age 18 to 29, reflecting a recent trend of young adults spreading the virus.
There were 220 infected people being treated in Iowa hospitals Tuesday, a figure that remained above 200 for more than a week after dropping below that mark in late March and early April.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.