In this screenshot from Tuesday's America's Got Talent featured former Muscatine resident Kim Scadlock (left), currently of Eugene, Oregon, and Holly Campbell. In 2007 Campbell's son died unexpectedly and he became an organ donor. His heart went to Scadlock's son, 16-day old Beckham. The two later met and performed the song "For Good" from the musical Wicked, a song both mothers sang to their sons at critical moments.