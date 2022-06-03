Two Muscatine ambulances donated to Ukraine

MUSCATINE — Two decommissioned Muscatine ambulances will find a new lease on life after the Muscatine City Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to donate them to aid the Ukrainian defense effort.

During its regular meeting, the council learned the ambulances, both of which have over 200,000 miles, had been removed from service after Muscatine EMS purchased two new ambulances and the high mileage left the Muscatine Fire Department feeling the older ambulances would have little value. While the council was scheduled to vote on declaring the ambulances surplus, battalion chief of ambulance operations Gary Ronzheimer suggested the ambulances be donated to assist in serving the Ukrainian citizens in the country’s war with Russia. Donations are being coordinated through OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill.

“There are a lot of non-profits involved in putting all these pieces together and its doing really well,” Ronzheimer said.

The ambulances will be donated through the organization Ukrainian Medical Association of North America. If the donation is not accepted or does not occur, the ambulances will go to the city auction.

According to a letter from the Ukrainian consulate in Chicago, Ill. to the city, as of May 19 over 160 healthcare facilities in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed and 170 emergency medical brigades and 139 ambulances are in occupied areas of the country. Also, 110 ambulances have been destroyed by shelling.

“I think this is a great, great use for those ambulances,” council member Angela Lewis said.

According to a press release from OSF HealthCare, the program started as a way to donate one ambulance filled with medical supplies to Ukraine resulted in five ambulances being sent inside of 45 days of the program’s founding. It began with an ambulance donation from Advanced Medical Transport of central Illinois.

The release said that since the program began on March 29, three flights from Chicago have taken ambulances and medical supplies to Ukraine donated by the Ukrainian Medical Association. Previous ambulance donations have come from Illinois, North Dakota, Tennessee and Minnesota.

“This is an ongoing effort as, unfortunately, the need continues to grow,” said Chris Manson, vice president of government relations for OSF HealthCare and founder of the program. ‘Every day ambulances are being destroyed in Ukraine. As soon as our ambulances arrive they are immediately put to use across the country. We are fortunate that Americans are looking for ways to help and we continue to talk to private ambulance companies and first responders about possible donation opportunities.”

As news of the ambulance donations is spreading, many other areas are reaching out with donation proposals and several are in discussions with OSF to donate ambulances.

