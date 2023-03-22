The playground areas in Fourth Street Park and Weed Park will be temporarily closed this week for general maintenance and repairs. The Fourth Street Park playground will be closed today through Wednesday, with the Weed Park playground closed Wednesday through Friday. The city of Muscatine and the Parks and Recreation Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
Two playgrounds closed this week
