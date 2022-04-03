U.S. Senate hopeful visits Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful and retired Navy three-star Admiral Mike Franken made campaign stops Saturday in Muscatine, Bettendorf, and Burlington as part of his bid for U.S. Senate.

Franken, of Sioux City, addressed about 30 members of the Muscatine County Democrats, speaking about many issues from the economic development of Iowa to the war in Ukraine to his four-decade career in the Navy and past work on legislative issues. He said he had not planned to run until the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, then he felt he had to help with what he felt was a threat to Democracy in the country.

“Having defended our way of life internationally for a long time, I see a swirling badness about our ankles and wanted to do something about it,” he said. “I think there is a darkness in America and we better have strong leaders.”

Franken will face off against Minden physician Glenn Hurst and former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids during the June 7 primary election for the Democratic nod to run against either Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley or challenger Jim Carlin during the Nov. 8 general election.

He explained that he made decisions on how to vote in a “logical and pragmatic” manner, calling himself very pro-Constitution and pro-human rights and civil rights. He said he was very pro-education. He also said he would be a “unique person in congress” and not enter needless military conflict. He also hopes to trim the defense budget by cutting duplicated and unneeded things.

Having been a lifelong beneficiary of military health care, Franken said this is the kind of health care that needed to be opened to all the American people.

In speaking about the Ukraine conflict, Franken said he believes the worst-case scenario is if the Russians press the battle to last longer, destroying much of Ukraine, and the Russians live in an internal society, it would be a “tough situation.” He said the best case would be for the Ukrainians to eject the Russians back across the border and for NATO and the European Union to intervene.

“Putin is a war criminal, and Joe Biden was right — we cannot let this person stay in power,” he said.

Franken commented that as a captain, he had voted on behalf of the Navy against the first war in Iraq.

He said he was a very pro-business candidate but also strongly pro-union.

Franken said there were no Democratic politicians he knew of in Iowa that were talking about defunding the police but there was an entire political architecture that was defunding education. He said the United States needed to stop the “backsliding” that had happened in the past couple of decades — sliding back into a 1952 world.

He assured the people present that the senate race was “infinitely winnable.” He plans to get out and meet the people of Iowa more leading up to the primary. He also said he was receiving a lot of grassroots funding for the campaign.

Franken ran in the Democratic primary in Iowa’s 2020 U.S. Senate race. He received 25% of the primary vote and finished second to Theresa Greenfield, who was defeated by Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the 2020 general election.

