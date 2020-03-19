Uncharted Territory: Missipi Brew owners prepare their bar for carryouts as they deal with the COVID closure

As a preschool teacher to 19 students who were well on their way to preparing for kindergarten before the closures, Kisner is also concerned about the kids who are effected by closures. “It’s going to be really tough on some kids. I think that there are kids who rely on school for her lunch or a hug every day or to feel safe, and I feel bad for those kids in this situation.”

The process of remembering and relearning what they previously learned before will also be a challenge for many students, Kisner imagines. “We can offer some online support, but it’s not the same as being able to come into the classroom and have that interaction with us. It’s going to be very interesting next year if we don’t get to go back to school this year.”

Though she is relieved that she and her fellow teachers are still being paid during this time, she hopes that she’ll be able to see her 19 kids again even as they move onto the next grade. As for her brother and their crew at Missipi Brew, they are remaining positive as they prepare. Currently, they are in the middle of a deep cleaning of their bar, doing small touch-ups and some staining as well.