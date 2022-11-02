Union recommends 15 percent increase

WAPELLO - A 15 percent salary increase is the top provision in the initial Fiscal Year 2023-24 proposals presented by union workers in the Louisa County Secondary Roads Department and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

The two separate proposals from the workers bargaining units of AFSCME Local 1264 were presented to the county board of supervisors on Tuesday, during the board’s regular weekly meeting.

In addition to the wage proposal, the secondary roads workers also are seeking an increase in the number of casual days from four to five and a one-year contract, unless the two sides mutually agree to a longer term.

The union employees in the sheriff’s office are also seeking a 15 percent insurance contribution from the county; a $250 longevity increase per step; and identify longevity beginning on the start date of the employee, regardless if the employee is part-time or full-time.

The sheriff’s office workers also proposed several language changes in the contract.

The county will present its initial proposal at a later time.

In other action during the relatively brief meeting, the supervisors accepted a $26,766 quote from Rheinschmidt’s Flooring America for window blinds and coverings at the county courthouse.

Supervisor chair Brad Quigley, who has spearheaded the blinds and other upgrade projects at the courthouse said roll shades with tinted film would be installed in the upper windows and full privacy shades on the bottom windows.

Quigley also reported concrete work that has been ongoing at the courthouse and the county annex should wrap up on Tuesday. He reminded supervisors Randy Griffin and Chris Ball that sidewalk and other work on the west side of the courthouse included removal of the curb.

He said the sidewalks would be open for use on Wednesday, while the driveway concrete would open in about one week.

Concrete work also was part of county engineer Adam Shutt’s report later in the meeting.

According to Shutt, the last concrete pour for the parking lot and other areas at the secondary road’s Wapello maintenance shop would be completed on Wednesday.

In the rest of his report, Shutt told the supervisors that a dump truck that had been order in February was still being delayed and might not be available to the county this fiscal year.

Shutt indicated if it appears the truck will not be acquired this fiscal year, he may end up ordering other needed equipment, which is budgeted for acquisition in the next fiscal year, but may not have such long lead times.

Shutt also presented an application from Louisa Communications to install fiber optics to a new home under construction on O Avenue, Morning Sun.

In other action, the board:

• Approved the two-lot Herlein Subdivision, Morning Sun;

• Approved a $2,865 resignation payout for Lindsey Gillip, sheriff’s office dispatcher;

• Approved $169,295 in claims.