"Uniquely Muscatine" Muscatine Power and Water cuts the ribbon on new water tower

Having her hometown rally around the project gave it even more of a thrill. She has wanted to be an artist since childhood, and when she worked at Geneva Country Club, she would always tell guests the story of how her dad designed the water tower that overlooked the club.

“I know that many of us look up to our parents, but mine are my artistic heroes,” Palmer said, “My parents never pushed me to pursue a creative career, but every day they certainly modeled how to be successful in one.” Along with including a nod to her father’s design to show how proud she was to follow in his footsteps, many of the icons on the design have double meanings she explained, representing both Muscatine’s history as well as her own personal history with her hometown.

This includes the pearl buttons that represents the family that she and her parents spend the holidays with, the pennant that represents her high school basketball games and the bridge that represents a view she always loves seeing whenever she comes back to her hometown.

“I worked really hard to illustrate something that I felt like was a fun and whimsical ode to my hometown,” Palmer said, “I just hope that the city of Muscatine is as proud as I am of the final results and that when you drive by and look at it, that you feel like it’s a joyful representation of a truly unique city that I’m proud to be from.”

