"Uniquely Muscatine" Muscatine Power and Water cuts the ribbon on new water tower

MUSCATINE — On Monday, a dedication and ribbon cutting for the new Muscatine Water Tower was held at the Geneva Golf and Country Club.
This dedication comes more than a year after the announcement of the “It’s in the Water” video contest at the 2019 Iowa State Fair. This contest was meant to help promote water quality as well as hometown pride, and of the 20 Iowa cities that participated, Muscatine won with 9,000 votes.
“Today, we celebrate the convergence of great vision, great partnership and great community,” said Gage Huston, general manager of Muscatine Power and Water, at the dedication. “All of which resulted in this newly refurbished, absolutely beautiful, one of a kind water tower project that will be the pride of Muscatine for many decades to come.
Huston recalled how he and his team at MPW had felt as though the contest and the opportunity that came with it was meant to be.
“Our water tower was in need of refurbishment and we actually had a project in the works to start a refurbishment in 2020,” he said. “With a stroke of fate straight out of a storybook, the artist that the state had partnered with for the contest was Laura Palmer.”
Palmer’s father had created the original design for the Muscatine water tower in 1999, and as he looked at the tower’s new design, Huston called it striking as well as “uniquely Laura Palmer and uniquely Muscatine.” He added that MUSCO Lighting would be upgrading the lighting for the tower as well.
“Standing here, seeing the culmination of the contest and of this project, I can’t help but feel extremely lucky and extremely proud to have been a small part of it,” said Huston, saying he was proud to work with such talented staff at MPW who helped craft the new tower and had the knowledge to pull it off while at the same time being able to put the tower out of service without impacting their customers.
Director Debbie Durham from the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Economic Development Authority, Director Kayla Lyon from Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Director Erica Cox from Muscatine Power and Water and Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson also spoke.
“The staff at Muscatine Power and Water have worked very hard to make this day possible, and we thank Gage for every step that his team took throughout the entire process on behalf of all of us,” Broderson said. She also thanked Palmer, saying that her roots in Muscatine gave her insight into what made the city special and how to show it. “The symbols on the tower show us that our heritage and all that we hold dear are now up for the world to see.”
Palmer said she laughed when told her work would be featured in Muscatine.
“How many people would say ‘well, my dad has actually done that before’?” she said, “It’s not a very common thing for most people to have this kinda run in the family.”
Having her hometown rally around the project gave it even more of a thrill. She has wanted to be an artist since childhood, and when she worked at Geneva Country Club, she would always tell guests the story of how her dad designed the water tower that overlooked the club.
“I know that many of us look up to our parents, but mine are my artistic heroes,” Palmer said, “My parents never pushed me to pursue a creative career, but every day they certainly modeled how to be successful in one.” Along with including a nod to her father’s design to show how proud she was to follow in his footsteps, many of the icons on the design have double meanings she explained, representing both Muscatine’s history as well as her own personal history with her hometown.
This includes the pearl buttons that represents the family that she and her parents spend the holidays with, the pennant that represents her high school basketball games and the bridge that represents a view she always loves seeing whenever she comes back to her hometown.
“I worked really hard to illustrate something that I felt like was a fun and whimsical ode to my hometown,” Palmer said, “I just hope that the city of Muscatine is as proud as I am of the final results and that when you drive by and look at it, that you feel like it’s a joyful representation of a truly unique city that I’m proud to be from.”
