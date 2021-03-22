United Way asking people to help collect needed items through community baby showers

MUSCATINE — April may bring rain showers, but United Way of Muscatine hopes it will bring baby showers as well.
Throughout April, United Way is encouraging people host a community baby shower for low income families. United Way will also host its own baby shower throughout the month.
“We’ll have a barrel in the lobby of the Pearl Plaza for the month of April where people can come drop off stuff,” program manager Nichole Sorgenfrey said.
Hosts can follow United Way’s method of setting up a donation box in a place of business, organization or church to collect items.
“We’ve also had clubs collect items during a club meeting, and then just drop them off to us,” Sorgenfrey said. “But we do it the entire month, so however someone decides to do it, they can do it for the entire month.”
Once April is over, United Way will collect items from the locations where a community baby shower was hosted and divide the donations between partnering agencies including the Community Diaper Bank, LSI HOPES, Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), Muscatine Community YMCA Family Services, Salvation Army of Muscatine County, and Trinity Public Health.
“We’ve done this every April for six or seven years now,” Sorgenfrey said. “It’s been successful in the past, and it’s kind of fun to do. We found out about it through United Way Worldwide with other United Ways who have done it. We knew we could easily do it too, and it really helps the agencies that we work with have those items on hand for their moms that are in need.”
Specific items to donate to a community baby shower include lightweight baby blankets, diapers and baby wipes, baby wash or shampoo, baby oil or lotion, infant Tylenol, Pedialyte, baby thermometers, formula, bottles, onesies in any size, and car seats that fit infants through toddlers.
United Way is accepting both brand new and clean gently used items.
“We know babies grow fast, so if you have clothing that is clean and slightly used, we will take that,” Sorgenfrey said. “We’ll take anything that we can use.”
She added that donated, used car seats must not be expired. Expiration dates are six years from the date of manufacture or can be found printed or stamped on the seat frame. Contact the seat's manufacturer if a date cannot be located.
Items and financial donations can be dropped off at any time during or after April at the United Way office in Muscatine, located in the Pearl Plaza Building, Suite 201, at 208 West 2nd St.
Information: 563-263-5963 or nichole@unitedwaymuscatine.org.