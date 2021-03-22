United Way asking people to help collect needed items through community baby showers

MUSCATINE — April may bring rain showers, but United Way of Muscatine hopes it will bring baby showers as well.

Throughout April, United Way is encouraging people host a community baby shower for low income families. United Way will also host its own baby shower throughout the month.

“We’ll have a barrel in the lobby of the Pearl Plaza for the month of April where people can come drop off stuff,” program manager Nichole Sorgenfrey said.

Hosts can follow United Way’s method of setting up a donation box in a place of business, organization or church to collect items.

“We’ve also had clubs collect items during a club meeting, and then just drop them off to us,” Sorgenfrey said. “But we do it the entire month, so however someone decides to do it, they can do it for the entire month.”

Once April is over, United Way will collect items from the locations where a community baby shower was hosted and divide the donations between partnering agencies including the Community Diaper Bank, LSI HOPES, Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), Muscatine Community YMCA Family Services, Salvation Army of Muscatine County, and Trinity Public Health.