United Way asking residents to help collect needed items through Community Baby Showers

“We’ve done this every April for six or seven years now,” Sorgenfrey said. “It’s been successful in the past, and it’s kind of fun to do. We found out about it through United Way Worldwide with other United Ways who have done it. We knew we could easily do it too, and it really helps the agencies that we work with have those items on hand for their moms that are in need.”

Some specific items that could be donated to these baby showers include lightweight baby blankets, diapers and baby wipes, baby wash or shampoo, baby oil or lotion, infant Tylenol, Pedialyte, baby thermometers, formula, bottles, onesies in any size, and car seats that could fit infants through toddlers.

United Way is accepting both brand new and gently used items that have been cleaned.

“We know babies grow fast, so if you have clothing that is clean and slightly used, we will take that,” Sorgenfrey said. “We’ll take anything that we can use.”

She added that any used car seats donated must still be within current regulations.

Outside of Community Baby Showers, these items as well as monetary donations can also be dropped off at any time during or after April at the United Way office in Muscatine, located in the Pearl Plaza Building, Suite 201, at 208 West 2nd Street.

For more information on how to host a Community Baby Shower or to sign up to host one, residents can call 563-263-5963 or email nichole@unitedwaymuscatine.org.

