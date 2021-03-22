United Way asking residents to help collect needed items through Community Baby Showers

MUSCATINE – April may bring rain showers, but the United Way of Muscatine hopes it’ll bring plenty of baby showers as well.
Throughout April, United Way of Muscatine is encouraging residents to volunteer and host a Community Baby Shower for low income families. United Way will also be hosting its own baby shower throughout the month.
“We’ll have a barrel in the lobby of the Pearl Plaza for the month of April where people can come drop off stuff,” program manager Nichole Sorgenfrey said.
Those who wish to host their own community baby shower, once they contact United Way and tell it they’re interested, there are a couple ways that residents or other organizations are able to hold them.
Along with following United Way’s method of setting up a box in their place of business or home, organizations like churches are also free to collect items at certain times of the week.
“We’ve also had clubs collect items during a club meeting, and then just drop them off to us,” Sorgenfrey said. “But we do it the entire month, so however someone decides to do it, they can do it for the entire month.”
Once April is over, United Way will go around and collect items from the locations that hosted Community Baby Showers before dividing them among their partner agencies such as the Community Diaper Bank, LSI HOPES, the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), Muscatine Community YMCA Family Services, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County, and Trinity Public Health.
“We’ve done this every April for six or seven years now,” Sorgenfrey said. “It’s been successful in the past, and it’s kind of fun to do. We found out about it through United Way Worldwide with other United Ways who have done it. We knew we could easily do it too, and it really helps the agencies that we work with have those items on hand for their moms that are in need.”
Some specific items that could be donated to these baby showers include lightweight baby blankets, diapers and baby wipes, baby wash or shampoo, baby oil or lotion, infant Tylenol, Pedialyte, baby thermometers, formula, bottles, onesies in any size, and car seats that could fit infants through toddlers.
United Way is accepting both brand new and gently used items that have been cleaned.
“We know babies grow fast, so if you have clothing that is clean and slightly used, we will take that,” Sorgenfrey said. “We’ll take anything that we can use.”
She added that any used car seats donated must still be within current regulations.
Outside of Community Baby Showers, these items as well as monetary donations can also be dropped off at any time during or after April at the United Way office in Muscatine, located in the Pearl Plaza Building, Suite 201, at 208 West 2nd Street.
For more information on how to host a Community Baby Shower or to sign up to host one, residents can call 563-263-5963 or email nichole@unitedwaymuscatine.org.