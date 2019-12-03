MUSCATINE — United Way of Muscatine and 21 other recipients have been awarded grants in the second round of the Employer Innovation Fund.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced $568,000 in awards Tuesday. The Employer Innovation Fund is a matching grant that helps Iowa employers provide post-secondary training and education opportunities to employees, in an effort to fuel innovation and help increase the number of good-paying and high demand jobs. It is administered through Future Ready Iowa.
“Future Ready Iowa provides Iowans with life-changing opportunities while simultaneously helping employers grow their local workforce talent pipeline,” said Gov. Reynolds.
United Way of Muscatine was awarded $26,715 for a school-based collaboration among the Community Foundation, Public Health, NCSA and City Housing. Resource navigators stationed at Muscatine schools will target students whose families may be struggling financially and may be in search of more financially viable careers.
Local community businesses such as the Community Foundation, UnityPoint Trinity Foundation, Muscatine Community College, United Way, Kent Foundation will help match this amount.
“The state was so interested in what we were doing that they invited us to resubmit for more funds to help more families,” said Kim Warren, the United Way Director of Aligned Impact in Muscatine County.
Parents who enter the program will attend training at Muscatine Community College for either welding, CNC or CAN credentials. They will also be assigned an economic navigator to lessen barriers to higher education, such as unstable housing, lack of child care or lack of internet access. After completing training, they will be hired by an employer
After completing their training, residents in the program will then be hired by one of the employers working in the partnership, and the economic navigator will continue to help them for the first six months.
“Sometimes just because someone gets an education and then a job doesn’t mean they’re still not having things coming up like a flat tire or child care issues that could prevent them from keeping their job,” Warren said. Public Housing will also be providing financial education to help families budget their new income and expenses as well as gain financial skills.
UnityPoint Public Health is in the process of hiring the economic navigator. The community funds will fund this position while the Employer Innovation Funds will cover scholarships, transportation, housing and utility stability, laptops and more.
“We’re really excited to get this going, we think this could really be a game changer for families,” Warren said. “Our hope is that as parents go back and increase their education, they’re setting a good example for their children so that this will have an impact across more than one generation so that those children will see that with increased education and skills that they can have a different sort of life too.”
“Employers’ efforts to develop their own workforce through upskilling, training and education programs are key to help Iowa meet the 2025 goal of 70% of Iowans having post-secondary credentials,” said Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend. With an initial $1.2 million to award to employers, Future Ready Iowa encourages employers to apply for the third and final round of grants, which will award $244,200. The application period is Dec. 3 to Dec. 17.
