United Way of Muscatine to hold virtual fundraiser this Friday

MUSCATINE — One of the most well-known fundraisers for United Way of Muscatine is its quarterly pancake breakfast.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a virtual spin on it this year. On Friday, October 23, United Way of Muscatine will hold a Kids First Virtual Fundraiser.

“Typically, we do a pancake breakfast every quarter, which would be held at the Walnut Room inside of First National Back where our committee would make pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage,” Community Engagement Manager Nichole Sorgenfrey said. Breakfast is served to donors, who then give a goodwill donation.

Since gatherings like a community meal bring a risk of spreading COVID-19, United Way of Muscatine decided to remind the community of what it would usually do, and remind them to donate.

“Our Kids First Fund is very much in need right now,” Sorgenfrey said. “We’re getting a ton of requests from our schools and resource navigators. We still needed to do a fundraiser, so we decided to do a virtual one where we’re just promoting pancakes using photos from previous breakfasts and asking for a PayPal donation.”

The Kids First Fund is open for both monetary and items (such as coats, shoes or school supplies) donations at all times, Sorgenfrey said.