UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine recognized as one of the top 100 rural hospitals in U.S.

MUSCATINE — When Trinity Muscatine Executive Director Angie Johnson learned the hospital had been named to this year's Chartis Center for Rural Health Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals list, she said the feeling was, simply, “amazing.”
“As the leader of the organization, I am so proud that our team members are being recognized by the great quality care that they provide each and every day to our patients and community,” she said.
UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine was honored based on its own examples of outstanding performance and the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX, which assesses rural hospitals on eight performance standards.
These standards include a hospital’s market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. INDEX is also known as the most comprehensive and objective assessment of the performance of rural hospitals.
In the 15 years that she’s worked with Trinity Muscatine, Johnson said this was the first she could recall the hospital on the Chartis Center’s list. Johnson said she believes the hospital made the list because of quality above all else.
“When we look at the INDEX used by Chartis that is used to determine that top 100 hospitals, all of the areas that they’re reviewing specifically all cull out quality and are areas that we do extremely well in as an organization,” she said.
Johnson said the hospital reviews and verifies its quality measures each day to assure that patients are getting the best care possible, as well as to prevent incidents such as infections or falls. She added the hospital also takes patient feedback seriously.
“We continuously see improvement in those patient survey scores. And any opportunity that we have to improve — the team is on top of it as we receive that feedback,” Johnson said.
Johnson wanted to personally thank her staff and recognize them for their commitment.
“I say that I work for them each and every day. They’re the ones doing the great work and providing great quality patient care. We would not be able to provide the care that we do to our community without each and every one of them, so this award and recognition is a testament to their daily efforts.”
Trinity Muscatine has plans for further improvements to their facilities with a $6 million upgrade announced earlier this year. The work will focus on areas such as the emergency department, inpatient rooms, nurse communication platforms, laboratory and radiology services, and more.
“We’ve also seen great success in provider recruitment to the community, being able to attract great providers due to our quality outcomes and our patient experience performance,” Johnson said.
“There’s a lot of great momentum and great vibes happening here in Trinity Muscatine.”
The Chartis Center for Rural Health has been working with INDEX on these ranking lists for the past 11 years in order to provide recognition and praise to rural hospitals and their communities.
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering high quality care and better outcomes within rural communities. We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework,” National Leader for the Chartis Center Michael Topchik said in a news release.