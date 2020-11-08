Urban Farmhouse held its grand opening in Muscatine on Friday

MUSCATINE — Downtown Muscatine welcomed a new home goods shop into its downtown area on Friday: Urban Farmhouse.
The name of this store may sound familiar to residents who have traveled across the river. In 2014, the first Urban Farmhouse was started in Geneseo, Ill., by Melissa Henderson.
Since then, Henderson has opened a second Urban Farmhouse in Moline, as well as two other stores — Black Sheep Clothier and The Ugly Duckling — before opening a third store in Muscatine.
Manager Suzanne Shevalier said Muscatine's downtown area offered plenty of wonderful opportunities.
“They love to be in downtowns and small towns, bringing what people are needing and wanting as they shop for holidays, personal gifts or their homes,” Shevalier said.
The shop mostly focuses on home goods and gift items, such as jewelry and accessories. One of its most popular items, Shevalier said, is the soft and cozy Urban Farmhouse blankets.
“Everybody who buys one, if you live with other people or pets, you’re definitely going to end up needing more,” she said.
A portion of profits from items in the store support charitable organizations, such as Duke Cannon cologne which supports veterans and Bridgewater Candles which supports orphanages.
“That’s one of the things (Henderson) likes to do, is to give back out into her communities and other places as well,” Shevalier said. “She has a generous heart.”
Henderson has held annual blanket sales during the holiday season, with a percentage profits benefiting a cause.
“She raises it just by selling those blankets for a few weeks,” Shevalier said. “That’s over $20,000 that she gives back, and that’s what I love about her. You see her generous heart in her stores, and her customers follow her, her employees stay with her — they just all believe in her heart and generosity.”
Shevalier said people are going away from big malls and downtown areas are revitalizing, with the help of shops like this.
The store is still hiring. In November, it will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plans to eventually expand to Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Urban Farmhouse will also be open during the downtown’s Holiday Open House on Sunday, November 15 from noon to 4 p.m. “We’re excited to be a part of it,” said Shevalier.
