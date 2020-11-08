Urban Farmhouse holds its grand opening in Muscatine

“That’s one of the things (Henderson) likes to do, is to give back out into her communities and other places as well,” Shevalier said. “She has a generous heart.”

Henderson has held annual blanket sales during the holiday season, with a percentage profits benefiting a cause.

“She raises it just by selling those blankets for a few weeks,” Shevalier said. “That’s over $20,000 that she gives back, and that’s what I love about her. You see her generous heart in her stores, and her customers follow her, her employees stay with her — they just all believe in her heart and generosity.”

Shevalier said people are going away from big malls and downtown areas are revitalizing, with the help of shops like this.

The store is still hiring. In November, it will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plans to eventually expand to Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Urban Farmhouse will also be open during the downtown’s Holiday Open House on Sunday, November 15, from noon to 4 p.m. “We’re excited to be a part of it,” said Shevalier.

