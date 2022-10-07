 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UTV and ATV ordinance approved

Monsanto Ag Safety-ATV safety

Kevin Blind of the Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa has West Middle School student David Estell demonstrate he is the proper height to ride that size ATV. According to a new ordinance in Muscatine such vehicles will be prohibited from city streets with the exception for its use for snow removal. 

 FILE PHOTO

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine City Council unanimously approved the third reading of an ordinance governing the use of off-road utility vehicles in the City of Muscatine during its regular meeting Thursday.

After the vote, Muscatine Police Captain Anthony Kies explained the changes in the code, saying an off-road vehicle, or UTV, of this type has no less than four wheels, is not intended to be straddled by the rider, and is designed with a steering wheel. An ATV has no less than three wheels, weighs less than 1,000 lbs, has a seat for straddling, and has handlebars for control.

Previously city code prohibited the use of the vehicles within the city. A few years ago, the police chief approved the vehicles’ use for snow removal. ATVs are still only to be used for snow removal. The new code allows the UTVs to be used on the streets, but they must meet equipment requirements and operating standards. They will remain prohibited on Highway 61, Park Avenue and Dick Drake Highway.

People are also reading…

“We made this very minimal so we could enforce it,” Kies said. “We went with the areas we thought would have the biggest safety issues.”

He said the prohibited roads could be crossed at a 90 degree angle.

Resident Larry Kent said his vehicle is already registered with the county. City administrator Carol Webb commented she believes this is all that is needed. Webb also said the law isn’t in effect until the ordinance is published.

Council member Angela Lewis asked what would happen if someone drives an ATV on the roads.

“We’re treading on a little bit of water we haven’t tread on before,” Kies said. “If you are driving an ATV and it’s not according to this code, you will be treated like anyone who is driving a vehicle that isn’t registered. It is not allowed.”

He commented driving a non-registered vehicle could result in multiple charges.

The council had directed city staff to begin preparing changes to the code during the May 12 in-depth meeting. Since the May meeting, the state has passed a new code governing the uses of ATVs and UTVs.

