Vacant building demolished

  • Updated
Former restaurant demolished

 DAVID HOTLE

A long vacant building in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in Muscatine was demolished Tuesday. The building had formerly housed a Hardee's restaurant, but has been uninhabited for many years. There has been no announcement about future plans for the site. 

