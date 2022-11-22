Vaccines recommended against winter viruses

MUSCATINE — With winter and the holidays quickly approaching, Muscatine County Public Health is reporting an increase in diseases in the area and advises people that vaccinations are the easiest way to remain safe from common infections.

Public Health Director Christy Roby reports that within the healthcare system in the area the omicron variant of COVID-19, the flu, and upper respiratory viruses such as Respirator Syncypial Virus (RSV) are the most common illnesses. She is encouraging people to get a booster vaccination for COVID-19 and to get an annual flu vaccination. In the case of both vaccinations, they will become effective after about two weeks and will lessen the severity of the diseases.

“We offer resources where COVID boosters can be found,” Roby said. ‘We also want people to get the flu shot. Get them on the same day. One for each arm.”

She said due to staffing issues, the health department can’t always do Wednesday and Friday walk-ins for vaccinations. She has posted on the health department’s Facebook page where vaccines can be found.

Roby said each year a flu vaccine is offered based on the flu strain of the previous year. She said all pharmacies and all medical providers in Muscatine County offer flu vaccines. She explained that public health offers flu vaccines, but at an out-of-pocket cost, so people are encouraged to go to pharmacies where insurance can be used for payment.

COVID-19 remains in the area, Roby said. While testing for the virus is not as widespread as it was during the health emergency, test kits are still available for home testing. Urgent care clinics can also test for COVID-19. Roby continues to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get booster vaccinations.

RSV is more common in children. It impacts the upper respiratory system and creates a symptom of difficulty breathing. Because it impacts the upper respiratory area, bronchitis and pneumonia can be caused by the disease. Roby recommends people get tested if they have any respiratory symptoms to ensure they are being treated for the right thing. In the case of RSV some anti-viral medicines can be prescribed or oxygen can be given.

With Thanksgiving coming up this week, Roby commented that there is not enough time to be vaccinated and have it take effect before the holiday, although there is enough time before Christmas. She also encourages hand hygene and ventilating the area families gather. She said the two walk-in clinics in Muscatine are great resources for people to find themselves having difficulty breathing or have a fever.

“It is that time of year which is why I always encourage people to go see a provider if they have symptoms,” she said. “Go in and get tested.”