Vandalism reported to Madison Elementary

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find the persons responsible for the vandalism of Madison School early Friday.

According to a press release from the department, officers and the Muscatine Fire Department responded at about 3:10 a.m. Friday to a fire alarm at the school. On arrival, officers discovered the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school due to vandalism. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922 ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.

Muscatine School Superintendent Clint Christopher also asks that anyone who knows anything help the police find the individual or individuals responsible.

“The School District was disappointed to learn that Madison Emelentary School was broken into and vandalized earlier this morning (Friday, Aug. 5),” Christopher said. “We are grateful for the quick response from the Muscatine Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department who initially responded to a fire alarm and discoivered the school had been vandalized. They immediately alerted district personnel. At this time we do not have a dollar amount with regard to the damage and theft that occurred. We ask members of the Muscatine community please report to the Muscatine Police Department should they see or hear anything.”

Christopher said the vandalism to the school will be cleaned up, the broken items repaired, and what was stolen will be replaced prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year in three weeks.