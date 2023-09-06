A bench trial for a Davenport man accused of vehicular homicide after allegedly stealing a vehicle with another man in it and driving it into the Mississippi River is scheduled to begin next week.

According to court documents, Joshua Scott Peters, 38, waived his right to a jury trial on Aug. 31. The bench trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. next Tuesday in the Muscatine County Courthouse and is expected to last five days.

Documents allege that Peters stole a vehicle and drove it into the Mississippi, killing the passenger.

According to the criminal complaint and arrest affidavit, Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after midnight on April 22, 2022 to the Fairport State Recreation Area near Muscatine for a report of a missing person and a stolen vehicle. Deputies spoke with the wife and daughter of William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport, who said their blue 2016 Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen and that Talbot was inside the vehicle when it was taken.

Witnesses told authorities Peters was driving erratically, braking, swerving and accelerating in an aggressive manner as he drove. At some point, he made a U-turn on Highway 22. While traveling eastbound on the highway Peters lost control, left the roadway and entered a south ditch. He then struck a road sign and drove about 255 feet before reaching Tombstone Trail in Montpelier at Clark's Ferry Recreation Area, according to the criminal complaint.

Peters then turned south and drove the vehicle into the Mississippi River. Peters was able to escape as the vehicle sank, leaving Talbot inside, charging documents say.

MUSCOM reported receiving a call from a homeowner in Montpelier holding a man, later identified as Peters, at gunpoint. Peters admitted to using methamphetamine, the report said. Peters also failed a field sobriety test, and a sample of his blood was taken to determine the drug content.

Muscatine County Search and Rescue recovered Talbot’s body later that morning.

Deputies determined Peters ingested meth the previous evening. An alleged altercation occurred between Peters and several unidentified individuals, court records state. The records reported Peters got into the vehicle and “frantically” drove away at a high rate of speed.

Peters has been in the Muscatine County Jail since being arrested on April 22, 2022 and charged with homicide by vehicle, first-degree theft and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Bond is set at $500,000.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999 Accident press conference Man, company charged in crash Holmes appears in court State Journal front page March 26, 1999 State Journal coverage March 26, 1999 State Journal front page March 27, 1999 Holmes sentenced in deadly crash Holmes family at sentencing Sentencing hearing Statement during sentencing Waiting for hearing to start Lane awaits sentencing Mother comforted during hearing Testimony at sentencing hearing Lane sentenced in fatal van crash Some relief at sentencing Phil Ellenbecker with portrait of Malinda Crash victim earns GED diploma Ellenbecker advocates legislation Settlement reached in lawsuit Amber Lettman Crystal McDaniel Malinda Turvey Joseph Wild Marshall Lee Roberts