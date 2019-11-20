It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is nearly here, with Christmas just right around the corner — though, according to the displays at Walmart, it’s been Christmas for three weeks and counting.
But it’s not just stores pushing Christmas, plenty of other people are doing it too. I’ve already driven past several houses with Christmas decorations on their lawn, some with fully decorated trees in the window. Downtown Muscatine is decorated too, with the Open House has passed and Holiday Stroll is nearly upon us. My dad has made it an annual joke to turn the radio on 97X the day after Halloween, and laugh at my little brother when he gets annoyed at the way-too-early Christmas music.
As ridiculous as it may be to prepare two months early for one day a year, I can understand it too. Christmas is nostalgic, it’s magical, it’s happy and fun and cute and (hopefully) not too stressful — and the sooner you can start feeling all these things, the better. There’s nothing wrong with a little Santa-fueled serotonin, right? After all, Christmas get longer and longer each year but it still only comes once a year!
If I’m being honest, I’ve been tempted to start celebrating early too. I remember how much fun Christmas was and how exciting it was when I was younger, and part of me hopes that if I just put up a tree and watch all my favorite specials, I’ll be able to re-capture that feeling exactly. Unfortunately that’s just not how it works —- it certainly hasn’t worked for me the past few years. A concept like seasonal or holiday-related depression may seem unfamiliar or even impossible to all you die-hard Christmas lovers out there but trust me, it’s a thing.
While Christmas is a time that’s supposed to bring everyone together, it can feel pretty isolating when it seems like everyone else is able to find the Christmas spirit yet you can’t bring yourself to feel much of anything. The so-called Christmas magic slips right through your fingers, Dec. 25 ends up just feeling like another day, no matter how much you try and tell yourself it’s special, and you wind up feeling as broken as the ornament your cat knocked off the tree.
If nothing else, Christmas is meant to be a time for hope, right? Hope that things will be OK, if only for a day. I don’t know how successful my search for that good old Christmas spirit will be, but if you really want something, sometimes you have to go out and find it yourself. Being at the Muscatine Journal has already given me the opportunity to attend several holiday events within my holiday-loving hometown, and while I’ve never been much of a social butterfly, I’m going to try and keep an open mind and perhaps have some new holiday experiences make a few new friends along the way. Crowds may be ironically isolating at times, but there’s still strength in numbers.
I’m still pushing myself to finally stop by a store and buy a tree at some point, and with a bit of self-encouragement and motivation, I may be doing a bit of holiday baking this season too. (With my above-average-but-still-inexperienced baking skills, it’ll be interesting at least.) With enough proper scheduling, hopefully I can watch a few Christmas specials (both new and old) with my family instead of just half-watching them alone while I play on my phone, and I’m sure there will be plenty of lights to admire as I drive to and from work. They’re small steps, but they’re steps I’m determined to try and take nonetheless.
I know I probably won’t be able to ever recapture the feelings I had about Christmas as a kid, but as disheartening as that might be, maybe I can still find new feelings. After all, there’s still about five weeks of Christmas left. If others can put up their decorations and start their holiday shopping in that time, then maybe I can find a way to stoke the warm and happy flames of the holidays too. With enough time, a bit of pushing and a little help, maybe I can still find my own bit of Christmas magic and join in the fun with everyone else. Like I said, Christmas is a time for hope and I haven’t quite lost mine yet.
