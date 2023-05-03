MUSCATINE – Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, loved to workout, make YouTube videos and making people smile. Like many other people his age, he also loved cars.

Martinez, who was found deceased April 22 in Iowa City, will be honored on Sunday with a car cruise starting at Muscatine Headquarters. People with cars are invited to park in the lot prior to the cruise beginning at 5 p.m. The cruise will end about 7 p.m. with a candlelit vigil. The location of the vigil is yet to be announced.

“His buddies reached out to me and asked if we could put something on for him,” said Hunter Stoll, organizer of the event. Stoll commented knowing Martinez from previous car runs he has done in the area and commented that Martinez really liked Volkswagens.

Martinez had gone missing in Iowa City on April 15 when he was visiting the area with some friends. His phone died earlier in the evening, and his loved ones were unable to reach him. Martinez’s family searched Iowa City for about a week after the disappearance hoping to find him. Family members could not be contacted prior to press time.

For Martinez, the weekend trip to Iowa City was only the second time he had been to the area. He had gone to a house party in the evening, then downtown for food. It is believed he walked off, away from his friends, who noticed he was missing as they headed home.

At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Iowa City Police responded to Napoleon Park after a couple reported locating what they believed to be a body in the water. The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the body recovered from the Iowa River as Martinez.

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network helped with the search. While there has been no official press release, Dennis Harker, founder of the Network, said the cause of death was determined to be drowning and that foul play is not suspected. Martinez was the second Muscatine man this year the network has assisted in searching for who was found deceased. In March, Trevor Wixom, 21, of Muscatine, was found in Discovery Park after being missing since October, 2022.

“It doesn’t matter what town it is,” Harker said, of finding missing persons deceased. He said that the network helps many families and there are cases in which the subject isn’t found alive.

When Martinez’s family wondered about hiring a private detective to help, a member of the board who is a private detective was sent to Iowa City to answer questions and assist the family with information in how to conduct a search.

Also this week, the Norbert Beckey Bridge is being lit yellow in honor of Martinez.

A funeral was held for Martinez on Friday, April 28, in the St. Mary Mathias Catholic Church and burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.

A GoFundMe page was established during the search and is still collecting funds for relief for the family. So far, $21,953 have been collected. The site is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/gdjab-martinez-family-relief?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined.

