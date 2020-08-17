Vineyard Church has raised over $1,000 for Cedar Rapids relief efforts

MUSCATINE — On Sunday, Pastor Jamie Oehme asked the people of Vineyard Church if they had any money to give to the relief efforts in Cedar Rapids.
About 24 hours later, Oehme was happy to report her church has collected $1,400 for Cedar Rapids so far.
“We have an amazing church,” Oehme said, “All I have to do is say help, and they do.”
In her two years as pastor Oehme has led other collection efforts for charity. Last December, Vineyard Church donated to the Salvation Army’s kettle drive efforts. Then a few months later in March of 2020, Vineyard raised $3,000 to help close out school lunch debt in Muscatine.
This latest charity effort comes a week after a devastating derecho storm traveled across Iowa. Of the areas hit by this storm, Cedar Rapids was one of the most damaged. Much of the city was without power following the storm, buildings and cars were damaged and stores were closed, limiting food supply.
“I’m not going to deny the fact that Muscatine was hit by (the derecho) also, I get that we were, but we don’t have what Cedar Rapids has,” Oehme said.
After noticing that the Salvation Army of Muscatine County was taking food and supplies to Cedar Rapids, Oehme reached out to Lt. Greg Bock to try and find a way to contribute to the relief efforts.
“They really need the help,” she said, “I checked with our whole church and nobody in our church needed help, and I really felt like we should do something for somebody because that’s the purpose of the church. If I only minister to the people who come through the doors of my church, we’re no really good for much of anything.”
Vineyard Church doesn’t have a truck to carry food and supplies to Cedar Rapids, so Oehme decided to raise money and give it to Lt. Bock, who assured that he would then give it to the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids, allowing them to buy the things that they need to help their community.
“They have the facilities and everything they need to distribute while we don’t,” said Oehme, “Sometimes just paying is enough.”
When she asked for donations on Sunday, only 60 members of Vineyard Church were attending the service in person due to COVID-19 concerns. They also have online services, giving members who couldn’t attend in person a chance to still donate through the church website.
“I’m really proud of my people,” Oehme said, “I really am.” Vineyard is collecting funds until Saturday, August 22, but will extend that deadline if they need to.
“This has already surpassed where I thought we’d be,” she said, “I was hoping for $1,000 and we’re over it, and I’ve already received three Facebook messages this morning asking if it was too late to contribute, so who knows where it’s going to go.”
She’s excited to see the final results.
“I’ve told my people over and over that we’re a generous church because God is a generous God,” Oehme continued. “Luke 6-38 says to give and it will be given to you, so we’re just going to give for as long as we’re here.”
