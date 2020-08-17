Vineyard Church has raised over $1,000 for Cedar Rapids relief efforts

“They really need the help,” she said, “I checked with our whole church and nobody in our church needed help, and I really felt like we should do something for somebody because that’s the purpose of the church. If I only minister to the people who come through the doors of my church, we’re no really good for much of anything.”

Vineyard Church doesn’t have a truck to carry food and supplies to Cedar Rapids, so Oehme decided to raise money and give it to Lt. Bock, who assured that he would then give it to the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids, allowing them to buy the things that they need to help their community.

“They have the facilities and everything they need to distribute while we don’t,” said Oehme, “Sometimes just paying is enough.”

When she asked for donations on Sunday, only 60 members of Vineyard Church were attending the service in person due to COVID-19 concerns. They also have online services, giving members who couldn’t attend in person a chance to still donate through the church website.

“I’m really proud of my people,” Oehme said, “I really am.” Vineyard is collecting funds until Saturday, August 22, but will extend that deadline if they need to.