MUSCATINE — For many, it’s the season for giving, and Vineyard Church is asking everyone to help them give as much as possible this weekend.
From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Vineyard Church will have its first annual Blessing Bag Assembly Day. It's a community project to give children and adults in the Muscatine Community, as well as families in West Liberty, Wilton and Davenport, the things they need.
“I have been doing outreach projects for the last 7 or 8 years," said Tiffany Huntington. "Sometimes they are just general donation drives of gently-used toys, shoes and clothes and other years they have been more focused on toiletries and outerwear. This year, I’m kind of doing the whole shebang!”
“We’ve been collecting from everywhere in Muscatine,” said Pastor Jamie Oehme, who co-pastors Vineyard Church with her husband Ray. “People are donating everything, from personal hygiene items to blankets to dishes — we have thousands of items, 22 tables in our basement just full of stuff that can go into these bags.”
Oehme and Huntington credited local organizations such as the Y, Muscatine Community College, 4-H Clover Kids, Iowa State Extension and Outreach and more for helping them collect the items they needed. Now, all that’s left is to put the bags together.
This Saturday, the goal is to put together as many age-appropriate bags as they can.
MCC’s Phi Beta Kappa and some members of the 4-H Club volunteered to come in and help fill bags Saturday. The bags will be distributed to local daycares, MCSA, the Salvation Army and locations around the Muscatine area.
Vineyard Church also needs community members to make greeting cards and decorate cookies. They need donations of gently-used clothes, shoes and outerwear from infant to adult sizes, kitchen items, backpacks, hygiene items, laundry and dish soap, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
“I just can’t believe how generous everyone has been,” Oehme said. “It’s crazy how much people have donated.”
Huntington said she committed herself to helping any way she can.
“I’ve worked with a lot of different people in my life," she said. "I have seen the many struggles that many of them face on a day-to-day basis.”
“This is a community project that I am proud to lead,” said Huntington. For her, her family and her church, charity and outreach are a lifestyle.
