Vineyard Church raises $3,000 to pay Muscatine school lunch debt

MUSCATINE —Vineyard Church has raised $3,000 to help close out school lunch debt in Muscatine.
“We’re not doing it for us… it’s just what we’re called to do,” Pastor Jamie Oehme said, of the 125-member church.
On Feb. 26, Oehme asked for donations on her Facebook page, saying she would send Muscatine schools an offering the following week to help eradicate school lunch debt for Muscatine schools.
“We just want to do something,” Oehme said. “A church that only cares about their church isn’t much good to the community, and we’re supposed to reach out.”
Vineyard Church has previously raised money for groups and causes, such as pregnancy resources and the Muscatine Salvation Army.
Their work often focuses on feeding those in need.
“Feeding people is a big deal for us,” Oehme said.
She also wanted to help children, having the belief that feeding children was the same as feeding Jesus.
Oehme called Alicia Eggers, food and nutrition supervisor for the school district, and was shocked to learn the district had a large amount of lunch debt. Teachers who attend the church told her some kids, especially in the middle and high schools, weren’t getting enough to eat.
“We support Muskie Locker, but I wanted to do more,” Oehme said.
She matched the first $1,000 they raised. Shortly after that, another person volunteered to match the next $500.
One of the biggest surprises was how much she had received through the mail.
“People I don’t even know we’re sending us money,” she said.
“We just have such a generous group of people,” she said.
The money will be sent next week, with a note that Vineyard Church will send more money as they’re able.
“We just feel that we are called to the community of Muscatine and not just the corner of Cedar and 3rd, so we try to do what we can,” she said.