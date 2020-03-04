Vineyard Church raises $3,000 to pay Muscatine school lunch debt

MUSCATINE —Vineyard Church has raised $3,000 to help close out school lunch debt in Muscatine.

“We’re not doing it for us… it’s just what we’re called to do,” Pastor Jamie Oehme said, of the 125-member church.

On Feb. 26, Oehme asked for donations on her Facebook page, saying she would send Muscatine schools an offering the following week to help eradicate school lunch debt for Muscatine schools.

“We just want to do something,” Oehme said. “A church that only cares about their church isn’t much good to the community, and we’re supposed to reach out.”

Vineyard Church has previously raised money for groups and causes, such as pregnancy resources and the Muscatine Salvation Army.

Their work often focuses on feeding those in need.

“Feeding people is a big deal for us,” Oehme said.

She also wanted to help children, having the belief that feeding children was the same as feeding Jesus.