Vintage trolley tracks discovered

Workers excavating part of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project discovered Thursday afternoon the remains of trolley car tracks paved over in the 1950s at Eighth Street and Lucas. The tracks were removed to facilitate the project. West Hill previously had a streetcar switch that allowed streetcars coming from opposite directions to pass each other. The first cars, operated by horse and mule power, were installed in 1883.

