Workers excavating as part of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project discovered Thursday afternoon the remains of trolley car tracks that had been paved over in the 1950s at Eight Street and Lucas. The tracks have since been removed to facilitate the project. West Hill previously had a streetcar switch that allowed streetcars coming from opposite directions to pass each other. The first cars, operated by horse and mule power, were installed in 1883.
Vintage trolley tracks discovered
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MORNING SUN — Morning Sun Elementary School Principal Steve Hollan listened Wednesday as many of the estimated 50 teachers and area residents …
MUSCATINE — For 12 years, Kira Reed has been baking out of her home in the West Hill neighborhood of Muscatine.
IOWA CITY — A Muscatine man remains in the Johnson County Jail charged with attempted burglary and other charges after a high-speed chase with…
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Attorney’s Office is no longer considered open to the public.
MUSCATINE — An outbreak of avian flu is increasing food prices.
WASHINGTON – A Mount Pleasant man is accused of stealing from English River Outfitters, the company co-founded by the late Chuck Geertz.
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council will hear from the public once more about potentially lifting the pit bull ban.
CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Highland High School teacher charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony, now faces identi…
WILTON – A dog can be a buddy for life, but Buddy has already proven to be a special dog that will hopefully help make one person’s life all t…
MUSCATINE — A basketball star with Muscatine ties gave Jefferson Elementary School students a little encouragement ahead of their state assessments.