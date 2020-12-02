Virtual Red Kettle drive from Muscatine Police Department going strong

MUSCATINE — It takes a community to raise money for a community, and Muscatine’s law enforcement officers are trying to do their part.
This week, the Muscatine Police Department began its virtual Red Kettle drive through Heartland Division.
“Last year with the Red Kettle, Police Chief Brett Talkington, Sheriff C.J. Ryan and Fire Chief Jerry Ewers all co-chaired for the event, and are the co-chairs this year as well,” Officer Whitni Pena explained. While the spirit of friendly competition can still be found between all three departments, their means of raising money for the Salvation Army needed to be adjusted due to this year’s circumstances.
“Because donating virtually is being encouraged so much this year, especially since you’re able to donate specifically to Muscatine with it, we’ve just decided to run with that because a lot of people aren’t going to the Red Kettles at the stores in-person, so now they’re just able to donate virtually from their couch,” Pena said.
Within a couple days, the virtual drive has already hit its first goal, raising $1,196 dollars. “It’s awesome that we’ve hit this goal so soon,” Pena said, “We always have high hopes and you never know how much people will donate, especially during a pandemic. I just put the goal as $1,000 just be hopeful, but then we surpassed that.”
Because of this, their new goal is $10,000.
“Maybe we’re shooting for the stars, but you’ve got to hope high,” she continued.
Another yearly event that’s getting a virtual spin put on it is Shop with a Cop. This year, 75 local kids were selected for the event.
“We’re not shopping in-person this year … but the children we selected will get to shop virtually," she said. "We’re still partnering with Walmart, and then we will then deliver those presents to their house so they will still get that interaction with the police.”
While they weren’t sure how these changes would be received, Pena says that they have gotten some very positive feedback from both the kids selected for the virtual shopping trip and the parents.
“They seem to be really thankful,” she said.
There will also be officers ringing the bell in-person all day on Dec. 12 at the Muscatine Walmart, where they hope to also get in the now-famous giant Red Kettle.
“Ashley Loveless is pairing up with Officer Jake McCleary for their birthdays while I’ve also been paired up with Angela Shoultz, who works for the police department as well. She has been best friends with Ashley for years, so we decided to do a sort of Battle of the Badges as well as a best friends battle between Ashley and Angela,” Pena said.
Staff from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, which won the Red Kettle competition last year, will also be ringing the bell at Walmart on Dec. 19, along with having a virtual drive. Additionally, they are partnering with Dollar General to set up boxes by their stores that will collect toy donations for the Salvation Army, and are collecting items for the Senior Resources Christmas baskets.
“We’ve been involved in several different organizations throughout the years. It just gives us the ability to get out into the community more,” Sherif-elect Quinn Reiss said, “It allows us to help out wherever we can, and we’re looking forward to getting involved in other activities and functions as well as another spirited competition this year.”
“It may be a friendly competition, but in the long run everything goes to the Salvation Army, and that’s a win for us,” Pena added. “Whether you donate to any of the departments, send a check directly or put change in a kettle, it all benefits the same organization.”
To donate to the Muscatine Police Department’s virtual Red Kettle drive, visit https://donate.saheartland.org/fundraiser/3056291. A link to the drive as well as further information on it can also be found on the Muscatine Police Department Facebook page. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office will also have a link to its own virtual Red Kettle drive on its Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!