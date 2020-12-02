Virtual Red Kettle drive from Muscatine Police Department going strong

Because of this, their new goal is $10,000.

“Maybe we’re shooting for the stars, but you’ve got to hope high,” she continued.

Another yearly event that’s getting a virtual spin put on it is Shop with a Cop. This year, 75 local kids were selected for the event.

“We’re not shopping in-person this year … but the children we selected will get to shop virtually," she said. "We’re still partnering with Walmart, and then we will then deliver those presents to their house so they will still get that interaction with the police.”

While they weren’t sure how these changes would be received, Pena says that they have gotten some very positive feedback from both the kids selected for the virtual shopping trip and the parents.

“They seem to be really thankful,” she said.

There will also be officers ringing the bell in-person all day on Dec. 12 at the Muscatine Walmart, where they hope to also get in the now-famous giant Red Kettle.