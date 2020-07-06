Vision 20/20 thanks their departing interim directors for their hard work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — July 1 marked a turning point for Vision 20/20.

Retirements have created a change at the top of three of the four agencies, with Vision 20/20 CEO Cheryl Plank taking charge of them at the start of the month.

That also gave Vision 20/20 the chance to thank the trio who said goodbye. Because of concerns with COVID-19, small retirement celebrations were held, and all were thanked for their leadership.

Joni Axel retired in January as interim executive director for Senior Resources, where she worked closely with interim Operations Manager Pete DeGabriele to ensure services continued to support seniors in Muscatine. The same held true for Jim Hayes, who served as interim executive director for Crossroads for just over two years. DeGabriele and Hayes both retired June 30.

Plank was hired as CEO of Vision 20/20 in November of 2019 and worked with current Vision 20/20 members: Muscatine Welfare Association, Muscatine Center for Social Action, Senior Resources and Crossroads. She was hired under the mission “to provide leadership and resources to assure that human service organizations in the Muscatine area meet the needs of the community.”