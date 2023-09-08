On Thursday, Vision Center celebrated 50 years in Muscatine with an open house for the public that featured celebration with food and music as well as free sunglasses.

Technically the business first started 60 years ago when founders Dr. David Dick and Dr. Jack Thatcher went into business together. The business was incorporated in 1973. At the time their office was located in downtown Muscatine. The business grew as Dr. Mark Mather and Dr. Brian Davis joined the practice.

During the 1990s the business moved to its current location at 1700 Park Avenue. The business also added Dr. Toni Eller in 1993 and Dr. Chris Scholz in 1999. Dr. Patrick Walsh also joined the firm. They are the current optometrists at the business, as all the others have since retired.

Tawnya Strause, marketing/optician for the Center, said the business provides a full range that covers all medical needs of the eyes. She said the optometrists at the business can check for cataracts and other eye diseases. The Center also fits and sells glasses, with over 1,000 frames being offered.

"We always are looking for new technology,” she said. “The doctors are bringing on new equipment to help with eye care needs. We are always looking for the best frames to have here for the community to look at and to be up-to-date in styles. We are always looking for new patients and are willing to do any kind of eye care need.”

About a year ago, Vision Center unveiled its new office renovation. Vision Center currently has offices in Muscatine and Tipton. Strause said appointments can be made by calling 263-2020.