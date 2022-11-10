 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteer groups wanted to light the park

The elves in the Muscatine Parks and Recreation office are requesting help from local community organizations and businesses to help spread holiday cheer this season. Volunteer groups will grow their hearts three sizes when they make an application to adopt one of 13 areas in Weed Park during the second annual Festival of Lights. The volunteers may design their own light display near the available Weed Park shelters, gardens and structures for the enjoyment of all this December. Interested organizations or businesses may submit their application by contacting the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241 or by emailing parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

With the assistance of these volunteers, Muscatine’s historic Weed Park will shine aglow with beautiful displays from Dec. 12 through Dec. 26. Viewers may drive through the spectacle from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily beginning at the Washington Street entrance and proceeding to the Colorado Street exit. Nonperishable goodwill food donations may be dropped in the container at the Washington Street entrance to benefit local food pantries.

