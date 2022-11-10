Volunteer groups wanted to light the park

The elves in the Muscatine Parks and Recreation office are requesting help from local community organizations and businesses to help spread holiday cheer this season. Volunteer groups will grow their hearts three sizes when they make an application to adopt one of thirteen areas in Weed Park during the second annual Festival of Lights. The volunteers may design their own light display near the available Weed Park shelters, gardens and structures for the enjoyment of all this December. Interested organizations or businesses may submit their application by contacting the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241 or by emailing parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.