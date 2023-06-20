The Muscatine RAGBRAI Committee is seeking volunteers to help welcome the 30,000-plus riders and support personnel as they see the Mississippi River on July 29.

Volunteers are needed to greet riders, direct visitors to activity locations, answer rider and visitor questions, drive golf carts, slice watermelon, take photos at the “double dip” site and assist the committee with a variety of other functions.

A Volunteer Registration Portal has been created that individuals or groups interested in helping can register their interest and select from a variety of opportunities. A Volunteer Website New User Guide is available to assist in registration. For more information, visit the Muscatine RAGBRAI Facebook page or the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muscatine RAGBRAI page.