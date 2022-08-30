Voters can request ballots starting Aug. 30

MUSCATINE – Not to be confused with the first day to vote absentee for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Tuesday, Aug. 30 is the first day an absentee ballot can be requested from the county or state auditor’s office.

Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vande rLinden said the first day absentee ballots can be sent out or voting can be offered at the counter of the auditor’s office, by law, is Oct. 19. She explained forms to request an absentee ballot are located on the county web site as well as the Iowa Secretary of State’s site. People can also contact the auditor’s office and request one be mailed to them. Absentee ballots must be completed and returned by election day as ballots received after that will not be counted. Ballots can be requested through 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

“There are a lot of dates involved and we want people to be aware of them,” she said.

A list of candidates will be certified by the state after Sept. 5, which is the deadline for candidates for soil and water and ag extension can still file to run for office.

Vander Linden said request forms can be emailed, but the office needs to have the original to send a ballot. She said people emailing a request have to mail or drop off the original request form to the auditor’s office. Forms received before Oct. 19 will be kept until the ballots are available.

She said people with questions can contact the auditor’s office at (563) 263-5821.