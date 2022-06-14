WAHLS - Our economy must work for hard-working Iowans

It’s time to fight back against price gouging and corporate greed.

School is out for summer, but many families are putting their vacation plans on hold because of the high price of gas and other necessities.

These hard-working Iowa families are finding it harder to get by, while corporations, CEOs and shareholders enjoy record-high profits. The top five oil companies, for instance, brought in more than $35 billion in profits in the first three months of this year.

Corporate greed and the politicians who enable it are pushing our economy to the brink, along with the consumers and workers who make businesses successful.

It’s time to level the playing field. As a state senator, I’ve fought for working families and their pocketbooks by supporting initiatives to:

• Cut tax cuts for working families—rather than massive handouts to big corporations.

• Raise wages and ensure Iowans can hold onto more of their hard-earned money.

• Expand Iowa’s renewable energy economy so that we can help America become energy independent—not dependent on foreign oil and the handful of corporations that control it.

• Create more opportunities to get food from farm to table, so our producers get the compensation and service they deserve, and Iowans get good food at a fair price on their grocery store shelves.

• Expand access to affordable child care in every corner of the state so that moms and dads can get to work and provide for their families with peace of mind.

Meanwhile, Republican politicians who control Iowa’s state government have treated workers like the enemy, siding with big-money donors and passing tax giveaways for the very corporations that are making life harder for the rest of us.

Everyday Iowans have faced a lot of setbacks in recent years. This year alone we’ve seen:

• Cuts to earned unemployment benefits for Iowans struggling to find a good job.

• A child care crisis made worse by lowering standards at child care facilities, and increasing the financial burden for the poorest families.

• Attacks on our local public schools, teachers and librarians that make it harder to provide the high-quality education every student needs to be successful in work and life.

• A housing shortage exacerbated by a new law that makes it easier for out-of-state corporate landlords to raise rent, increase fees and evict folks from their mobile homes.

Working families are struggling in an economy that no longer works for the vast majority of us. It’s time to hold corporations accountable for price gouging working Americans under the guise of inflation while making record profits.

State Senator Zach Wahls works for the people of Johnson County, Cedar County, and Muscatine County. Contact him at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0