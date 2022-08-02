WAHLS: Cracking down on abuse of older Iowans

Iowa WAS one of the few states that did not impose criminal penalties for elder abuse. That changed this year with a new bipartisan law, written with the help of State Senator Kevin Kinney, shown here at the bill signing.

Elder abuse is physical or emotional abuse, neglect, isolation or sexual exploitation of an older person. Iowa has seen a sharp increase in the abuse of dependent, older Iowans in recent years. Making those who abuse our elders criminally liable will better protect them.

By passing Senate File 522, we enhanced criminal penalties for those convicted in Iowa of committing assault, theft, consumer fraud, elder abuse or financial exploitation against an older person—anyone 60 or older.

The AARP, Iowa’s largest advocacy organization of seniors, supports this approach. It ensures punishments under Iowa law provide justice for the victim and deter future crimes.

What the new law does

SF 522 establishes criminal penalties for elder abuse ranging from a serious misdemeanor to a Class C felony, depending on the severity of the abuse.

The bill also creates new crimes and penalties to close loopholes and better protect potentially vulnerable older Iowans. They include:

• Older Individual Assault — Assault on anyone 60 or older could result in charges as harsh as a Class D felony. The bill establishes minimum sentences and stronger penalties for a second or subsequent offense.

• Financial Exploitation of an Older Individual — When a person in a position of trust improperly uses the money, property or other assets of an older Iowan, they could be charged with up to a Class B felony; however, there are protections for people assisting in good faith with long-term care and estate planning.

• Theft Against an Older Individual — Provides harsher penalties for the crime of theft when it is perpetrated against anyone the perpetrator knows is 60 or older.

ABOUT ZACH

State Senator Zach Wahls works for the people of Johnson County, Cedar County, and Muscatine County. Contact him at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov