WAHLS: Take action to ensure justice, protect kids

Iowa’s civil statute of limitations laws are ranked “worst in the nation” when it comes to protecting children from serial child rapists.

In Iowa, victims of child sexual abuse quickly lose the right to sue for damages. This allows predators to escape the consequences of their behavior and continue victimizing more children.

Advocates say Iowa can do better by eliminating the civil statute of limitations on child sex abuse. Legislation to do that (Senate File 32) has already been written and could be passed before the 2022 legislative session ends.

Making this change would give victims the time they need to seek justice from their abusers and the institutions that shield them.

According to ChildUSAdvocacy, one in five girls and one in 13 boys are sexually assaulted before they turn 18. In 17 states, child victims NEVER lose the right to have their day in court. Other states have changed their laws to provide an opportunity for justice once a victim has matured and is able to confront their abuser.

Iowa needs SF 32 to stop abusers and punish the institutions that shield them.

Iowans can learn more and take action to end our state’s civil statute of limitations for child sex abuse at wp.me/p8aBRy-7YR.

State Senator Zach Wahls works for the people of Johnson County, Cedar County, and Muscatine County. Contact him at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.

