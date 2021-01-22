Waiting for the perfect ice: Muscatine County Conservation talks about ice fishing

MUSCATINE – Although the cold weather may be here, Muscatine County still offers plenty to do outdoors, with some activities depending on the cold.

Muscatine County offers spots to ice fish. But sometimes it’s less about fishing and more about waiting for the perfect ice.

“People just love to fish, and it’s just another sport they can enjoy in the winter time when there isn’t much else to do once the hunting seasons come to an end. When we have adequate ice, it’s pretty popular here in Muscatine,” Muscatine County Conservation Director Curt Weiss said. “But that seems to be our problem, having adequate ice — and has been for the last few years.”

Weiss said the county gets cold enough to create ice, but because it takes a long time for lakes and other bodies of water to freeze over, the window when it's cold enough and there’s enough ice is getting shorter.

“We’re just not getting as cold as we used to, so we don’t get the good ice as often,” he said.

Good ice is about four inches thick, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The ice should be clear blue and fresh, not mixed with snow.