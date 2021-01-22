Waiting for the perfect ice: Muscatine County Conservation talks about ice fishing

MUSCATINE – Although the cold weather may be here, Muscatine County still offers plenty to do outdoors, with some activities depending on the cold.
Muscatine County offers spots to ice fish. But sometimes it’s less about fishing and more about waiting for the perfect ice.
“People just love to fish, and it’s just another sport they can enjoy in the winter time when there isn’t much else to do once the hunting seasons come to an end. When we have adequate ice, it’s pretty popular here in Muscatine,” Muscatine County Conservation Director Curt Weiss said. “But that seems to be our problem, having adequate ice — and has been for the last few years.”
Weiss said the county gets cold enough to create ice, but because it takes a long time for lakes and other bodies of water to freeze over, the window when it's cold enough and there’s enough ice is getting shorter.
“We’re just not getting as cold as we used to, so we don’t get the good ice as often,” he said.
Good ice is about four inches thick, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The ice should be clear blue and fresh, not mixed with snow.
“The clear ice is a stronger ice than the ice that’s mixed with snow,” Weiss said. Periodically drilling test holes both near shore and while traveling across the ice can help gauge the ice’s thickness and quality.
People are out ice fishing already, and the rest of the season holds a possibility for more good ice.
“Certain areas, it just depends. Some places make ice a lot faster than other, depending on the size or if there’s moving water.”
He said Chicken Creek, at the Saulsbury Bridge Recreation Area, and Deep Lakes Park in Muscatine tend to be good areas.
With Deep Lakes, Weiss advised caution.
“There’s a lot of open water yet down there too, so they just need to be cautious.”
Private farm ponds may be good for ice fishing as well, provided the owner gives permission.
“Those would typically have the better ice, because they’re small bodies of water that would freeze up faster, not having the wind or the currents to break up the ice.”
Weiss suggests if you're going ice fishing, you should let others know where you were going in case of an emergency.
“Preferably, they should go in pairs, but that doesn’t always work out,” he said.
Checking that the ice is strong enough to hold for several hours is also important. Figure out the limits of the ice before settling in and make sure not push it or put your safety at risk. Look out for ice surrounding submerged trees or vegetation or any ice that’s off-color, which signal weakness.
“If you break through, it’s not a good thing. It’s cold, and it can be very dangerous,” Weiss said.
Keep warm and wear layers while fishing, and pack the necessary permits and equipment, including smaller and lighter hooks and bait.
“Anytime we can get people outdoors is good. Whether they want to just walk the trails or go ice fishing or bird watch, it’s just nice that they get out and enjoy the great outdoors,” Weiss said.